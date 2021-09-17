‘You name it, it’s in that house’: Stolen items removed from Harrisburg home could be worth $1 million, sheriff says

HARRISBURG, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Stolen items removed from a home in Harrisburg’s Valhalla neighborhood could be worth up to $1 million, according to Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw.

Authorities said the bust was made Thursday after a lengthy investigation by investigators from Iredell County, CMPD and major retailers.

“We found a substantial amount of stolen property,” said Sheriff Shaw “This is the most significant stolen property operation I’ve seen in Cabarrus County.”

Authorities said the property was stolen from nationwide retailers like Lowes, Kroger, Target, Publix and more.

“We’ve got everything from bags of dog food to baby formula, very expensive shrubbery, fruit trees, welders, saws… You name it, it’s in that house,” the sheriff added.

The Sheriff’s Office about to bring in a third U-haul for the stolen goods, the @CabarrusCounty Sheriff telling me there was a store set up inside the house for people to go shop @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/9oWEoSF6qy — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) September 17, 2021

Sheriff Shaw said the items were being sold and distributed at the home and online. The inside of the house was “set up like a store inside.” Many items were sold on Amazon and eBay.

Shaw said four arrests have been made, including some people that allegedly arrived with stolen to the home while authorities were on scene.

Authorities said more arrests and charges are expected.