YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the SC Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday.

York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Based on Facebook recording and witness statements, in October 2021 Wilson falsely represented herself as a SLED agent to obtain information that may not have otherwise been obtained, a warrant states.

Wilson was booked into the Horry County Detention Center and her case will be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.