LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 20-year-old Clover man was charged with sexual assault after authorities said he climbed into bed with a minor and attempted to take their clothes off, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said that between July 1, 2020, and August 17, 2020, Timothy McCog came into the victim’s bedroom at a Lancaster County home and climbed into their bed.

McCog is then accused of trying to take off the minor’s clothes to “accomplish sexual battery,” authorities said.

The victim was reportedly able to push McCog off and escape.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim said McCog had previously assaulted them on numerous occasions.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office called in SLED to investigate the crime.

McCog, who was already being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center on unrelated charges was transported and booked jail in Lancaster County on a charge of Sexual Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.