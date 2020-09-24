York County Detention Officer charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A York County Detention officer was charged Thursday for criminal conspiracy for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the detention center, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO said detention staff was alerted that Heather Nicole McRorie, 26, was trying to smuggle narcotics and reporter to the Drug Enforcement Unit.

McRorie was arrested quickly before she was able to pass out the drugs to inmates.

“We do not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We ensure our citizens that respect, integrity, character, accountability and professionalism are our core values and this incident has attempted to tarnish those values.”

McRorie began working at the Sheriff’s Office in February. She was fired after her arrest.

