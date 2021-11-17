Investigators confirm York County church fire intentionally set

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A York County church arson is now being investigated by SLED, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to calls regarding the blaze around 7 p.m. at New Life Church located at 1375 Ogden Road on Tuesday.

An initial investigation revealed that a rock appeared to have smashed a window and that there was an object that was sticking out of the window that was set on fire. Investigators later confirmed that suspects used multiple rocks to break out windows of the church and then used a rag to set fire to the inside of the church.

Damage was minimal from inside and outside and no injuries were reported. A door was damaged as firefighters had to force entry into the church. Investigators believe that a fire set on railroad tracks behind the church last week is related.

The church is predominantly African American and Hispanic and York County Fire Investigators say at this time they do not believe the arson was racially motivated.

SLED is involved, and this remains an active investigation. Investigators need your help in identifying those responsible. If you have any information, call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 922-7766 (92-ARSON) or York County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 396-8426.