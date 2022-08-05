CLEVELAND COUNTY. N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After 22 years, authorities continue to search for answers in the disappearance of a 9-year-old little girl in Cleveland County.

During the next 30 days, teams of detectives and agents from the CCSO, the FBI, and the SBI may contact anyone from the community for an interview, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our search for Asha Degree won’t stop until we find her. Over the years since she disappeared, the Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have followed hundreds of leads and conducted hundreds of interviews,” the CCSO said.

Their goal is to speak to anyone in the community who may have encountered Asha in her daily life.

“Even if you think you don’t have information that is helpful, you may know something that could be a key to our case,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

9-year-old Asha was last seen walking along Highway 18 on February 14, 2000. There is a combined reward of up to $45,000 for information to find her.

“Someone out there may have the information that will bring closure to the family and this investigation and we desperately want to hear from them. We will continue to work this investigation until we can bring Asha home,” Sheriff Norman said.