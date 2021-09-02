Woman who pulled gun on Burger King staff after wrong drink order turns herself in: York County Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who is accused of pulling a gun on Burger King staff after receiving the wrong drink order has turned herself in to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the YCSO, Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, was wanted for pointing a firearm at a Burger King employee at the drive-thru located at 3400 Highway 21 in Fort Mill on Monday, August 30.

Deputies said Stinson reportedly became upset when her drink order was wrong.

Stinson has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. She was being held at the York County Jail under $5,000 bond.