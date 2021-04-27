Woman turns herself in after shooting at Rock Hill apartment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old woman turned herself in to police Tuesday after she shot and injured another woman at an apartment in Rock Hill Sunday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said Kaliyah Alize Meeks is accused of firing multiple gunshots inside of an apartment at the Wildwood Springs complex on Springdale Road around 8:30 Sunday night.

An 18-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said Meeks was identified as the suspect. She turned herself in Tuesday and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Meeks received a $100,000 bond.