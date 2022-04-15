KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman and a teen boy are facing charges after a man was shot multiple times near Highway 73 in Kannapolis Sunday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said a 28-year-old Davidson man was struck multiple times by gunfire near N.C. Hwy 73 and Shiloh Church Road on April 10. He is expected to recover.

After an investigation, 28-year-old Aysia Streater of Oakboro was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property/moving vehicle.

A second person, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property/moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Streater was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond. The teen is being held in the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.