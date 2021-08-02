Police: Woman struck and killed while crossing West Blvd. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was struck and killed by an impaired driver while crossing the road this weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the 1600 block of West Boulevard.

Police said a woman, identified as Bianca Broom, 30, was found in the road. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CMPD, Broom was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the road when she was struck by a speeding pickup truck. Police said the driver, Michael Green Jr., did not stop at the crash site.

Green reportedly kept driving westbound until his vehicle became disabled near the 2200 block of West Boulevard where he was spotted by a CMPD officer.

CMPD said Green admitted to hitting someone with his truck and officers discovered he was driving while intoxicated. In addition to being impaired, police said speed was also a factor in this deadly incident.

Green has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, driving while impaired, and driving with an open container, CMPD said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.