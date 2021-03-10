Woman shot twice inside her car in Shelby; ex-boyfriend wanted

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old woman was shot twice inside of her own vehicle in Shelby Tuesday before driving herself to the hospital, according to the Shelby Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the 900 block of Fallston Road.

Police said she drove herself to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Antwan Javante Wright as the suspect in the shooting. He and the woman had allegedly been in a previous relationship.

Wright is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about Wright’s location is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or CrimeStoppers at 704-481-TIPS.