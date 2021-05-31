21-year-old woman shot, killed in north Charlotte homicide

May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after a woman was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting near the 5200 block of Twin Brook Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday where they found a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Sherlyn Drew, with a gunshot wound. Drew was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Homicide detectives collected evidence and processed the scene.

No additional details have been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

