CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in the head at an apartment in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD records show the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at an apartment on the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was found shot in the head by an “unknown suspect.”

A police report indicated that the suspect was not known to the victim.

Medic confirmed someone was taken from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.