ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with shooting a woman in both of her arms during a fight in the roadway in Rock Hill Monday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 5:13 p.m. on March 28 at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Bellingrath Boulevard.

Officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to both arms. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened during a “physical altercation” in the roadway.

19-year-old Zekiah Barber was identified as the gunman, police said.

Zekiah Barber (Rock Hill Police Department)

He was found and arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Barber will have a bond hearing at a later time, police said.