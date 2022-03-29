ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with shooting a woman in both of her arms during a fight in the roadway in Rock Hill Monday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a shooting around 5:13 p.m. on March 28 at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Bellingrath Boulevard.
Officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to both arms. She was taken to the hospital.
Investigators said they believe the shooting happened during a “physical altercation” in the roadway.
19-year-old Zekiah Barber was identified as the gunman, police said.
He was found and arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Barber will have a bond hearing at a later time, police said.