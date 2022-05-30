ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman shot the father of her children in the leg during a violent fight over their kids Sunday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers were called to a home along Patriot Parkway at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, May 29, in reference to a woman and man who were involved in a shooting. The 911 caller said they heard a single gunshot and saw a man drive away from the area in a tan vehicle and a woman walking back into her apartment.

As Rock Hill officers arrived at the scene, they were able to identify the woman as Julia Seward, 20, of Rock Hill, who told police she and her children’s father, Emmanual Pendergrass, 23, of Rock Hill, were arguing over their children. Seward said during the fight, Pendergrass reportedly punched her in the face with his fist.

Seward said they began hitting each other and at one point, she said Pendergrass tried to run her over with his vehicle. Seward stated to police she went inside her apartment to get her firearm and shot him in the leg, causing him to leave the property.

Rock Hill officers were able to locate Pendergrass at a location away from the scene. EMS was called to treat him for his wounds. Officers spoke with Pendergrass who said he went to see his children when the argument began. He said he was assaulted and as he was leaving, Seward reportedly damaged his vehicle, causing it to accelerate at a high rate of speed.

Pendergrass told police when he got out of his vehicle demanding money for the damage, Seward shot him.

Rock Hill Police said that based on the investigation and the accounts of the incident given, Seward has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. Pendergrass has been charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The firearm involved in this shooting was seized by police and entered into evidence. The children have been placed in the custody of a relative, police said.