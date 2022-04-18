WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say that they responded to an armed robbery at a Taco Bell on Saturday.

The suspect who the police describe as a white female in her 40s wearing a green shirt went to a Taco Bell location on 349 Akron Drive armed with a “large knife,” according to investigators.

Aerial view of 349 Akron Drive

Police say that the suspect forced her way through the drive-thru window at the Taco Bell while swinging the knife before stealing the drawer of the cash register which held an unknown amount of money.

Police say that the suspect then got in a brown SUV that waiting for her and then left the area with the cash.

No employees of Taco Bell were injured during the robbery, according to police.

