Woman pulls gun on Burger King staff after wrong drink order: York Co. Sheriff

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman pulled a gun on a drive-thru employee at a Fort Mill Burger King after her drink order was wrong, the York County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the violent incident around 9 a.m. on Monday at the franchise location at 3400 Highway 21 in Fort Mill.

An initial investigation revealed that a woman became upset after her drink order was wrong. Detectives were able to identify Lancaster resident Sonya Stinson, 46, as the suspect, and a search is currently underway.

Stinson was last seen driving a 2015 silver Lexus, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-628-3059.

