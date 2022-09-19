HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials later said the bodies were that of a white woman and a Black man “less than 20 years old.”

“Investigators are processing the area for evidence and the medical examiner is on scene,” Stemper said in the news release.

Stemper later said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road, which is just north of the intersection with Mt. Willing Road.

No other information was released and Stemper said “no additional information is available at this time.”