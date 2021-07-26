Woman killed after being hit by 2 cars in Charlotte; CMPD searching for one driver who left scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in north Charlotte early Monday morning and are seeking help to find a suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Mallard Creek Church Road where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Alexis Wilkins, 24, was the victim and later died from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Officers saw a 2001 Mercedes E320 stopped out of the roadway. The initial investigation showed that Wilkins was walking in the roadway when the Mercedes struck her.

The driver, Samuel Perlmutter, stopped and called 911 but during that time, a second vehicle struck Wilkins but left the scene. Perlmutter was not impaired and speed was not a factor.

Speed does seem to be a factor for the second vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 Hyundai Sonata that is red in color and will have apparent front-end damage, police said.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 extension 6.