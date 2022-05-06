RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was dragged by a vehicle that later crashed in a Raleigh intersection Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was dragged by a man in the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Calumet Drive before he crashed his vehicle.

Police said speed was a factor, but they are unsure at this time if it is the only factor, and are still investigating.

Officers responded to the intersection at about 4:22 p.m. but told CBS 17 that the scene was clear already about one hour later.

They also said the man, who is in his 50s, was arrested and currently has charges pending. Meanwhile, the woman has been taken to a hospital.

Officers said the woman’s approximate age is not known but “she is younger” than the man.