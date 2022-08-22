CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street.

Medic said one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Showmars’ parking lot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD did not provide information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Queen City News reached out to Showmars for a statement, who said nothing further than that this is an active investigation and the police are continuing to investigate.