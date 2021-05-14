Woman held captive for 3 days, sexually assaulted in Asheville, suspect charged

Photo: Reshod Lamar Henderson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault case in Asheville.

Reshod Lamar Henderson has been charged and arrested after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman for three days, Asheville Police said. On May 13, police say the survivor escaped while her captor was sleeping and called 9-1-1.  

Detectives began investigating and quickly identified the captor as Henderson. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex offense, second-degree rape and sexual servitude.

He is in jail and being held on a $600,000 secured bond. 

