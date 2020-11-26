Woman found shot, killed in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Richburg Wednesday night, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. on Kati Lane.

The woman was dead and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

