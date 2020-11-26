Woman found shot, killed in Chester County

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Richburg Wednesday night, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. on Kati Lane.

The woman was dead and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral