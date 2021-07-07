Woman found dead in vehicle after west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Elmin Street where they found a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident as a homicide.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.