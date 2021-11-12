Woman facing accessory charge for murder of man found shot in northeast Charlotte parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman identified as a “person of interest” in the murder of a man found shot in a vehicle at a northeast Charlotte gas station Monday night has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a Shell gas station on Sugar Creek Road at 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of a person shot.

Officers said 42-year-old Lester Acevedo was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives gathered information that indicated Acevedo was shot near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive before he pulled into the gas station parking lot where he was found.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of a woman they considered to be a “person of interest” in the case.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Lazaria Hamilton, was arrested and charged for accessory after the fact for Acevedo’s murder.

Police have not identified a murder suspect.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting or what led up to the incident is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Tips can also be sent to the P3Tips Mobile App.