Woman dies nearly 7 months after Charlotte crash, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after a car crash victim died almost seven months after the incident, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On May 7., CMPD said 25-year-old Breeana McClain was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima in a “careless and reckless manner” shortly after 6:05 p.m. on North Tryon Street. Police said she was also traveling at a high rate of speed when she drove off the right side of the roadway and onto a gravel shoulder where she overcorrected and lost control.

The investigation indicated McClain’s car traveled back over the roadway, crossed three lanes, ran over a raised concrete median and into oncoming traffic where she collided with a 2011 Toyota Yaris driven by Morgan Wetherbee.

Wetherbee was taken to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries. She died on Dec. 4.

McClain was cited for reckless driving, driving while license revoked, failure of registration, failure to carry insurance and possession of an open container of alcohol.

The investigation is still ongoing.

