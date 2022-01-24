Woman dead, injured driver facing charges after head-on crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 35-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured when a “careless” driver lost control and crashed head-on into another vehicle in east Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 10:27 a.m. in the 5200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road where they found an Infinity G37 and a Honda Odyssey with “severe front-end damage.”

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where authorities said Ashley Adkins, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The driver of the infinity, 24-year-old Darryl Wamack Jr., was seriously injured.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation indicated that Wamack was driving in a “careless and reckless manner” while traveling northeast on N Sharon Amity.

As his vehicle approached Kimmerly Glenn Lane, he passed a vehicle to the right at a high rate of speed and attempted to move into the left lane, authorities said.

As he changed lanes, police said Wamack lost control and crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, striking Adkins’ vehicle head-on.

Authorities said investigators determined Wamack was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Speed and reckless driving are contributing factors, police confirmed.

Wamack will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and speeding when he is released from the hospital.

CMPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.