RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning.

At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

When they got to the scene, police said they found 34-year-old Symantia Nekita Blythe with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to reports.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

They plan to release more updates as they get more information.

Anyone with information is asked to go to the Crime Stoppers website for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.