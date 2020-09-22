Woman cited in case involving shooting death of 5-year-old girl in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police have identified 34-year-old Tayoka Lindsey as the adult who was cited for failing to secure a firearm to protect a minor in the case involving the death of a five-year-old girl in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, five-year-old Amani Barringer was found shot in the neck at a home on Elgywood Lane on September 10. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Police charged a 14-year-old boy with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in her death. They also said an adult, now identified as Lindsey, was also facing charges.

Detectives said there were no adults inside of the home with the little girl at the time of the incident, but that two teenagers were present. The 14-year-old boy was charged following an interview with detectives.

“Regardless of what your worldview is this should cause you to be sick to your stomach,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said on the night of the shooting. “If you don’t have an emotional response about a five-year-old little girl who was shot in the neck and is deceased, I can’t impart that human upon you.”

CMPD encouraged gun owners to lock up their firearms, and said you can get a free gunlock at CMPD headquarters.

Police also said anytime they recover stolen guns and return them to the owner, they give them a lock.

“If you don’t care about this, I don’t know how we’re going to make a change. People talk about police can’t be the end all be all in trying to solve problems,” Maj. Butler said. “I welcome any community partner that wants to come in and help us.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE