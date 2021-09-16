Woman charged with murder after Gaston County man found stabbed to death in driveway

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a Dallas home, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said 36-year-old Jacob Stroupe was found dead in a driveway on Old Spencer Mtn. Road Tuesday evening suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators said they identified Brandy Wilson, 30, as the suspect. Wilson and Stroupe had been in a previous relationship and had two children together, police said.

Wilson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is being held in the Gaston County Jail awaiting a court appearance.