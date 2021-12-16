Woman charged in multi-vehicle Albemarle crash that killed 51-year-old man

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 51-year-old man earlier this month, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

The accident happened at 7:12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of US 52 and W Main Street.

Police said the crash involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2013 Honda Odyssey. The Jeep was traveling north on US 52 and the Honda was traveling east on W Main Street, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Mitchell L. Morton, 51, passed away from his injuries, police said. The driver of the Honda, Asia Grady, 33, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to stop at a steady red light, and failure to wear a seatbelt, in connection to this crash.

Grady’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2021.