SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged for allegedly spraying a Wild Wings Cafe employee and customers Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to the Wild Wings Cafe on West Main Street around 2:26 p.m. in reference to an assault.

The manager told police that one of his employees had been assaulted, including being maced. A group of customers were sprayed as well, the incident report said.

Officers said surveillance footage showed a woman stepping into the dining area and walking rapidly toward the bar.

According to the incident report, the suspect, identified as Danasia Shuntae Gregory, 22, of Union, started throwing punches at the bartender and spraying mace or pepper spray.

An employee told the officers that Gregory walked out of the backdoor. The officer located Gregory and placed her under arrest.

Gregory was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with third-degree assault and battery. She was released without bond later that day.