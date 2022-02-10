Woman accused of swinging bat at boyfriend, firing gunshot during Rock Hill argument

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill woman is accused of swinging a baseball bat at her boyfriend and firing a gunshot during an argument Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to gunshots fired at a home in the 700 block of Greenbriar Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke to Kia Anthony, 24, who said she was having a verbal argument with her boyfriend. Anthony said that during the argument, she entered the home, grabbed a handgun and fired it into the air.

Anthony’s boyfriend told officers that he was having an argument with Anthony as he was trying to pack his belongings into his vehicle.

As the argument continued, he said Anthony swung a baseball bat and later a shovel at him. When he began to enter his vehicle and leave, she fired a handgun, he told investigators.

Officers said they found shell casings in the driveway of the home and recovered a firearm used during the incident.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. She was also cited for discharging a firearm within city limits.