Woman accused of spending more than $5,000 at Tega Cay Walmart, CVS with stolen credit cards

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing another person’s wallet at a Fort Mill Publix and using their credits cards to buy more than $5,000 worth of items.

Deputies said the wallet was taken around 4 p.m. on June 6 at the Publix located on Gold Hill Road.

The victim’s credit cards were then used at a Walmart and CVS in Tega Cay, in the total amount of $5,925, the YCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-396-8426.