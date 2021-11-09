Woman, 2 children safe, man in custody after gunshot fired in Chester County home

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman and two children are safe and a man is in custody after a gunshot was heard inside of a Chester County home early Tuesday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a home on Lowry’s Highway for assistance around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, deputies reported hearing a single shot fired from inside the home.

Law enforcement established a perimeter around the home.

A short time later, a woman and two juveniles exited the home and were removed from the scene.

Next, a man walked out of the home and he was taken into custody.

Deputies searched the home and determined no one else was inside.

No one was injured by the gunshot, officials confirmed.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing. Any possible charges will be determined when the investigation is complete.