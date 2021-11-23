Winthrop University students speak out after recent reported on-campus sex assault

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Safety, that’s the biggest concern with students at Winthrop University, especially after a student reported that a sexual assault occurred at Phelps Hall.

Winthrop University Police say the assault occurred on Tuesday, November 16 just before 10 a.m.

Ravyn Speigner, a member of the Executive Board with WU Students for Change, says he was with a group of friends when the University notified students via email.

“I looked down and it was like this oh my gosh moment, this happened not only on campus but in a residence hall in the morning time,” he said.

Police say the man accused, isn’t even enrolled at the University.

“Which I find to be even more concerning that someone could walk onto a campus, walk into a residence hall, find a random student and assault them and then leave,” said Speigner.

Authorities say they’re looking for a white male who appears to be in his early 20s, muscular in stature, approximately six foot tall or slightly over, dark brown hair, trimmed neat and close to head, blue eyes, described as being crystal blue or ice blue in appearance and having light facial hair.

During the time of the incident, police say the suspect was wearing a dark blue/black baseball hat with small white in color logo, a Carolina Panther jacket/sweatshirt. The majority of the item was light blue in color, with the shoulder area being dark blue in color, dark-colored, possibly grey, pants, and black athletics shoes, with white bottom trim.

Now, WU Students for change say it’s trying to get the University to take the reports of sexual misconduct seriously before this happens again.

In the last 3 years, the university has received 18 reports of rape and 16 of those happened in a residence hall.

Winthrop University Students for change is a coalition of students who fight for justice for sexual assault cases and other problems that are mishandled by the university.

“Obviously, this is nobody’s fault.. we have a lot of concerns and questions because from the time that WUPO, Winthrop University Police, learned about this to when they told us was about 30 hours. They claim they have reasons for why they did that, but we’ve lost faith in the administration for the way they’ve handled things in the past.”

Milo Wolverton says they’re planning to put more pressure on the administration to listen to their concerns.

“When you look at the pictures that they released of this perpetrator, rapist, it’s hard to see him and it’s because the cameras are really bad. We’ve been sitting here protesting telling them that they’re not doing enough to protect students, well that’s something they should’ve done and that’s something that we’re frustrated by” Wolverton said.

WU Police say no suspect has been arrested yet.