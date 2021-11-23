Winthrop University Police investigating sexual assault at campus dorm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened last week at a Winthrop University campus residence hall, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

University police said the assault happened around 10 a.m. on November 16 at Phelps Hall.

Authorities said they believe the woman and the suspect did not know each other and that he is not affiliated with the university.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, muscular, around six-foot-tall with dark browned, trimmed hair, blue eyes and having light facial hair.

Suspect Composite Sketch (Winthrop University Police Department)

When the incident happened, he was wearing a dark blue or black baseball hat with a small white logo, a Carolina Panther jacket/sweatshirt, dark-colored (possibly gray) pants, and black athletic shoes with white bottom trim.

Winthrop University Police released security photos of the suspect:

Sexual Assault Suspect (Winthrop University Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to WUPD at 803-323-3499.

You can leave an anonymous tip about this case through Crime Stoppers of York County by calling 1-877-409-4321, going online at CrimeStoppersofYorkCounty.com, or through the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.