Winston-Salem man charged with breaking into Statesville church

by: Joey Gill

Jerry Lee Crews

Jerry Lee Crews (Source: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Iredell County arrested a 65-year-old Winston-Salem man for breaking into a church on Old Mocksville Road north of Statesville.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Lee Crews is charged with felony breaking or entering a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was booked into Iredell County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Deputies responded to Providence Methodist Church on Monday where they found that the church office door was open and numerous pieces of mail on the floor of the office.

Crews was located a short distance away from the church. When asked about why he was in the area, Crews made statements about the church and had mail and a Bible with him.

The items that Crews had were positively identified as belonging to the church and were subsequently returned.

