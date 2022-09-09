FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom.

School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at least two times this week. One incident occurred on Thursday and the other happened on Friday.

Below are two messages that were sent out to family this week addressing it.

Good Afternoon Fort Mill Family, Today after lunch the administration received a report of a vague message written on the wall of a boy’s bathroom. While the message is not a detailed threat and at this time we do not have any evidence of a danger to our school, we are investigating the incident along with law enforcement. If you or your student has information regarding who may have written this message please contact our school administration. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved could face school discipline along with legal action. I want to assure you there is no danger to our school at this time. Please talk with your child about the disruptive impact these types of actions can cause. Please ask your student to report any such comments or messages to school staff immediately. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and I thank you for your partnership in addressing these types of incidents. Fort Mill High School, Thursday, Sept. 8

Good Afternoon Fort Mill Family, This morning we received another report of a message written on a bathroom stall that could be interpreted as a threat to our school. We do not believe there is a credible threat to our school at this time however, we are taking these matters seriously through our investigation and all school security protocols are in place. While we do not know if this message was written by the same individual responsible for the previous message, we are investigating both incidents in conjunction with law enforcement. Students may have also noted that we have an increased number of law enforcement officers on campus today in part due to the investigation and as a precautionary security measure. As I mentioned in my previous email, this type of behavior will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved will face school discipline along with legal action. Please talk with your student about the disruptive impact these types of actions can cause and ask them to report any such comments or messages to school staff immediately. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and I thank you for your partnership in addressing these types of incidents. Fort Mill High School, Friday, Sept. 9

Both Thursday and Friday’s incidents are being investigated in conjunction with law enforcement.