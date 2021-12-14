‘We lost two people here who should have never been killed’: NC sheriff criticizes criminal system after double-homicide

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is believed to be connected to the deaths of two women, one of whom was his girlfriend.

Alfonza McDuffie, 45, was arrested in Sampson County Sunday evening, five hours after authorities say he shot and killed Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Wright Spaulding.

McDuffie and Wright had been in a relationship for some time. On Sunday, Spaulding, Wright’s cousin, and a third individual were together at a mobile home on Cates Loop Road in northern Alamance County.

At some point, McDuffie and Wright began to argue. That is when authorities believe McDuffie fired four shots that hit and killed his girlfriend and Spaulding.

The third victim was able to escape the mobile home and call 911.

Authorities say McDuffie then stole his girlfriend’s car and drove to Sampson County where he was arrested.

Sheriff Terry Johnson held a news conference Monday afternoon and explained that this was not law enforcement’s first run-in with the suspect.

“[He] had an assault; one of them was an assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. This is a prime example of why some people shouldn’t be out of jail,” Johnson said. “We lost two people here who should have never been killed if the criminal justice system would’ve done its job.”

McDuffie is being held without bond.

Johnson’s office has responded to more domestic violence calls since the pandemic began, with more than 450 cases in 2020.

Alamance County has also seen an increase in homicides, that are not drug-related, and juvenile-related crimes.

In 2020, the county had six homicides, four of which were directly linked to narcotic sales.

In 2021, there has only been one, while the rest of the homicides have been linked to domestic disputes or other criminal activities.

“Homicides are up. We’ve had two double-homicides here in the county over the past few months. That’s something we’ve never seen here,” the sheriff said.

Alamance County school resources officers have begun to see a large increase in juvenile-related crimes as well.

Between March 2021 and August 2021, the sheriff’s office responded to 13 shootings that were connected to juveniles and gang activity.

Johnson said, in his eyes, the repeat patterns of these crimes are a result of juvenile petitions not being fulfilled.

“What happens when they make a charge, and juvenile justice lets them go. It feels like you’re hitting your head against the wall.”

In 2021 there have been juvenile petitions filed at:

Southern HS – 18

Eastern High School – 9

Western High School – 6

Southern Alamance Middle School – 2

Western Middle School – 3

B Everette Jordan Elementary School – 1

These petitions are related to: