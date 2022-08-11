DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam.

According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam when he fled from the hospital.

DCSO believes that he ran into the Quail Arbor V neighborhood and then stole a blue box truck, in which he led deputies on a pursuit around the neighborhood.

Videos provided to News 2 show several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies chasing a box truck through the Quail Arbor V neighborhood.

Deputies “conducted a low-speed pursuit” before finally apprehending McCants on Racquet Lane.

McCants was detained and taken back to the Summerville Medical Center for another pre-booking exam.

DCSO was assisted by the Summerville Police Department in the pursuit. One Summerville officer sustained “a minor injury to a finger.”