HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Thousands of dollars in high-end handbags, sunglasses and other luxury items were stolen out of a High Point home.

According to a High Point police report, it happened between 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on June 10 in the Meadow Creek community off Johnson Street.

“I didn’t know they ransacked the whole house,” said the homeowner, who asked FOX8 not to reveal her identity. “It’s sad to say, but we always have to be alert and be careful.”

The homeowners were at work at the time and got an alert from their home surveillance system when someone was inside the garage.

The police report reveals more than a dozen luxury items were stolen. The owner believes the criminal spent about half an hour inside the home.

“They ransacked our house. Flipped mattresses. Pulled out every drawer. They even went up to the attic,” she said. “They were looking for probably a large sum of money…anything they can get that can turn quick cash.”

The homeowner called her neighbor Melissa Shouse to go check things out around the home.

“I believe that they’ve been watching our neighborhood,” Shouse said. “I believe they’ve been in our neighborhood, and they know what we’re doing when we’re doing it.”

Shouse found a broken window in the backyard.

“That was when we knew 100 percent that there was a person inside the house,” she said. “They crowbarred the window open, so don’t think that if you have your windows locked that someone cannot get in because they can obviously put a crowbar under and pop those locks very easily and go in and out as easy as walking through the front door.”

The homeowners saw a suspicious person outside the front door through the surveillance system walking back and forth, banging on the door and windows for around two minutes. He also appeared to be talking to someone over the phone.

Shouse told FOX8 she spotted the man in the video walking down the road before law enforcement made it to the home.

“Seeing him and making eye contact with him, and it not deterring them from burglarizing the home right next to me,” she said.

Whoever was inside flipped mattresses, broke vases, removed pictures, emptied drawers and more.

According to the police report, the criminals ended up stealing more than $31,000 dollars in clothing and accessories from inside a bedroom.

“You might’ve gotten what you went for; you might not have gotten what you went for. But what you didn’t break is the spirit,” Shouse said. “You didn’t break our neighborhood. You didn’t break our faith in humanity.”

Shouse and the homeowner plan to upgrade their security systems and encourage everyone to be alert.

High Point police spent about 45 minutes searching the home. It was processed for fingerprints and evidence by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested.