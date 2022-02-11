Warrant: Fmr. American Idol contestant had marijuana in system during deadly SC crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Arrest warrants revealed that former American Idol contestant, Caleb Kennedy, had marijuana in his system during a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Kennedy was traveling north on W. Murph Road, when he traveled onto a private driveway and ran Larry Duane Parris, 54, over and pushed him into the building during the crash.

Parris’ daughter made the initial 911 call. Parris was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette, it happened shortly after Kennedy met a friend at a nearby Walmart. He told law enforcement on scene that he took a hit of a vape pen before getting behind the wheel.

“He took a hit of a vape pen. He took a deep brawl, that’s what he told law enforcement,” said Barnette.

According to arrest warrants, Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence of marijuana.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

During Kennedy’s bond hearing, officials said he may have had a bad reaction to a mixture of his prescribed medication and the vape.

“He is very, very scared and very sorry for what happened. He doesn’t know what happened,” said Ryan Beasley, Lawyer representing Caleb Kennedy. “One thing they do know is that alcohol was not involved.”

Kennedy was not given bond during his initial hearing Wednesday.

The Spartanburg County court referred Kennedy’s case to General Sessions court due to the charges. His court room initial appearance is scheduled for April 14th.