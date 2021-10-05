Warning issued after students charged for committing crimes at multiple York County schools inspired by TikTok

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A number of students within the York County school system have been charged in connection to vandalism and other crimes inspired by ‘challenges’ posted on TikTok, according to the senior solicitor with the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in York.

“It has come to the attention of law enforcement and the York County Solicitor’s Office that a number of TikTok school challenges encouraging criminal behavior have been carried out in York County schools over the last few weeks,” Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a written statement. “The school districts will discipline any individuals that are involved in this behavior.”

Brackett said anyone caught taking part in these TikTok challenges will be charged by their School Resource Officer with the appropriate crime and will be pursued by the York County Solicitor’s Office.

“A number of bathrooms have been damaged in our schools already, and individuals have been charged as a result of this damage. These defendants will be required to pay restitution to the schools as a part of their punishment,” Brackett said.

The newest TikTok challenge encourages students to assault a staff member at their school. Brackett said this action will result in charges and detention for any students involved.

“We strongly encourage all parents and guardians to speak with your students and make them aware that this behavior will result in criminal charges, detention and prosecution,” Brackett said.

The criminal charges will be in addition to any suspension, expulsion, or other disciplinary action that is taken by the York County school district.