WANTED: York Police search for man accused of stealing 5 chainsaws from Lowes

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole five chainsaws from a local Lowes earlier this month.

Officers said the theft occurred at the Lowes located on East Liberty Street in York on Nov. 14. They said the suspect pushed a buggy filled with five chainsaws out of the store without paying for them.

If you can help identify this person, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.