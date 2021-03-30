Wanted woman arrested during Lincoln County traffic stop

Cynthia Chavis (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old woman wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Monday when she was recognized by a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over an SUV on Highway 150 West at Old Lincolnton Crouse Road around 3 a.m. on March 29. Deputies said the vehicle had a valid license plate but the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver of the SUV gave deputies a valid driver’s license, but the passenger reportedly gave officers a fake name and identification.

A deputy on scene recognized the woman as Chavis and she was arrested. Chavis was charged with felony identity theft and misdemeanor resisting a public officer and giving false information to an officer.

Chavis was wanted for outstanding warrants including larceny, driving while license revoked, financial identity fraud, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, displaying an expired registration plate, no liability insurance, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy.

FOX 46 Charlotte

