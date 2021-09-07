WANTED: West Virginia man accused of breaking into vacuum machines at Statesville car wash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are asking for help finding a man they said broke into three commercial vacuum machines at a car wash in Statesville last month.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old James Ransom was seen on surveillance video breaking into the machines at RJ’s Car Wash on Wilkesboro Highway on August 22.
Detectives identified Ransom, a Raleigh County, WV native, as the suspect after comparing the footage to breaking and entering crimes at other locations.
Ransom is accused of being involved in several other break-ins at car wash facilities in West Virginia, Virginia and seven counties in North Carolina.
Deputies said he drives a dark blue, 2011 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with a West Virginia License plate 45L-366 during the alleged crimes.
Anyone that knows Ransom or knows where he can be found is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or Detective Danny Wyatt at 704-880-9156.
