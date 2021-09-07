WANTED: West Virginia man accused of breaking into vacuum machines at Statesville car wash

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old James Ransom was seen on surveillance video breaking into the machines at RJ’s Car Wash on Wilkesboro Highway on August 22. (courtesy of ICSO)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are asking for help finding a man they said broke into three commercial vacuum machines at a car wash in Statesville last month.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old James Ransom was seen on surveillance video breaking into the machines at RJ’s Car Wash on Wilkesboro Highway on August 22.

Detectives identified Ransom, a Raleigh County, WV native, as the suspect after comparing the footage to breaking and entering crimes at other locations.

Ransom is accused of being involved in several other break-ins at car wash facilities in West Virginia, Virginia and seven counties in North Carolina.

Deputies said he drives a dark blue, 2011 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with a West Virginia License plate 45L-366 during the alleged crimes.

Anyone that knows Ransom or knows where he can be found is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or Detective Danny Wyatt at 704-880-9156.