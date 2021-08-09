WANTED: Suspect robbed N. Tryon St. arcade business at gunpoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for robbing an arcade near the NoDa neighborhood at gunpoint.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a robbery around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at Galaxy 1 Arcade located at 3720 N. Tryon Street.

Witnesses told police a Hispanic male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and jeans, entered the business armed with a gun and demanded property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.