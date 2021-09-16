WANTED: Suspect identified for murder of 39-year-old man in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing 39-year-old Gary Lowe in Salisbury last month, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said a murder warrant was obtained Thursday for 40-year-old Samuel White who is accused of killing Lowe in August.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 1 a.m. on August 22 at 817 Carpenters Circle where Lowe was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not given a motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on where Samuel White may be located is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.