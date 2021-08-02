WANTED: Speeding muscle car hits and kills man in northwest Charlotte; flees the scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian over the weekend.

The deadly incident occurred around 2:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31 in the 4000 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

According to CMPD, the pedestrian, identified as Barry Cunningham, 35, was crossing the road when a 2015-2021 Dodge Charger, traveling northwest on Brookshire Boulevard at a high rate of speed, struck him.

Police said Cunningham was hit and flown across three travel lanes when he came to a rest next to the median. The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at the scene or notify any emergency services, police said.

Detectives are actively searching for a 2015-2021 grey/ silver or red Dodge Charger with damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp, and windshield. The vehicle is also missing the front Dodge emblem.

CMPD: Stock Photo, Not Actual Vehicle

The investigation into this deadly collision is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.